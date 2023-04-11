Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $100.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

