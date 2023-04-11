Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.