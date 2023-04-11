Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

