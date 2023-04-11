Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNN. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SNN opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
