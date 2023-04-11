Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNN. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 881,102 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

