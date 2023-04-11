Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
