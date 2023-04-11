Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.