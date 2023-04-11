Mizuho Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $99.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.
TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.
Shares of TRGP opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.28.
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
