Mizuho Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $99.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.