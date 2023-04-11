U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USX opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

(Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.