Mizuho Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $53.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

