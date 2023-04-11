Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

