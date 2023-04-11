Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $107.00 at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.21.

WLK stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $22,014,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,196,000 after buying an additional 221,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

