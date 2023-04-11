Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

