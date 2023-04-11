Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

