Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

AXON stock opened at $222.63 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

