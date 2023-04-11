Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

