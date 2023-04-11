Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

