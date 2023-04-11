Citigroup Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $230.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $197.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.