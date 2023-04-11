LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $45.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,390,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $34,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

