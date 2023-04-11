Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

