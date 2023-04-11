Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

