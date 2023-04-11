Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

