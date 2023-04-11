Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Bank of America

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.