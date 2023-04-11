Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Bank of America

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.
Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SWAV opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
