Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

