Advisory Alpha LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

