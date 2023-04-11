Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

