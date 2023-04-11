iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 102,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 65,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

