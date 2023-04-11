James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,947 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

