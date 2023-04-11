Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $334.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.69 and a 200-day moving average of $307.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

