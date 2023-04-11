James Investment Research Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

