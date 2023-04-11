James Investment Research Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

