James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $483.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

