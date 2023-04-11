James Investment Research Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

