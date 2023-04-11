James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

