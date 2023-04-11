Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.