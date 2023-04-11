PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.51. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

