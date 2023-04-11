James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

