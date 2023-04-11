James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $536.85 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

