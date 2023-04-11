James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $153.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.