James Investment Research Inc. Buys 6,020 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

