James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $135,486.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,072.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $414,072.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

