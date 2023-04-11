James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
