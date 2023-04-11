James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.