James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average is $253.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $283.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

