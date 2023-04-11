SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

