Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 922,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,418,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

