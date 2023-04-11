James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.27.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small-cap stocks from the S&P 600. EWSC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

