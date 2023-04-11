Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.