Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 9,089 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

