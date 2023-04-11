Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

