James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

