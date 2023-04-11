James Investment Research Inc. Sells 739 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

