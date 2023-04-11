Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

