First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.